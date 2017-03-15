EN
    14:34, 15 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Early presidential election announced in South Korea

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Early election of the President of South Korea has been announced to be held on May 9, 2017, TASS cited Kyodo.  

    Minister of Interior of South Korea Hong Yun-sik stated that the Government of South Korea has decided to hold early presidential election on May 9.

    It should be recalled that South Korea's Parliament voted for impeachment of the President Park Geun-hye and the Constitutional Court upheld that decision. As a result she was ousted from office and lost her immunity to prosecution.

     

