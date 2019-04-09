Early Presidential election to finish transition process - Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Adviser to President Yerlan Karin has commented on the decision of the Head of State on setting early presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took a decision to call the election after thorough consideration and weighing all the opinions. First of all, the President advised with the Leader of the Nation on this issue. He held consultations with the speakers of the Parliament chambers, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Constitutional Council. He met with the leaders of the political parties," Karin said.



Thus, in his words, the decision on setting the extraordinary election was taken in compliance with all the required political procedures and based on demands and expectations of the society.



"The election finalizes the transition process. All the public and political aspects of this important issue were taken into account. The decision on announcing the election is a consolidated opinion of the main public and political forces of the country," he added.



"The election will let overcome the general state of uncertainty. It is not accidental that the Head of State highlighted that the President would be elected in accordance with the people's will. This is a core statement of his address," Karin noted.