Early school start suggested in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana administration considers an issue of starting school classes at 7:40 a.m., Kassymkhan Semgaziyev, deputy head of education department, said to Kazinform.

On August 13 Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov commissioned LLP Astana LRT and education department to consider an issue of relieving pressure on capital city roads due to traffic jam occurring in the city beginning from 07:00 a.m. The mayor suggested large schools (with more than 3,000 students) starting classes at 07:40 a.m. The issue is being debated currently by parents and teachers.