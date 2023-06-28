Early voting in presidential elections in Uzbekistan kicks off

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Early voting in the presidential elections has kicked off in Uzbekistan, Trend.az reports.

The early voting will take place from June 28 through July 5, as announced by the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

The actual election day is scheduled for July 9.

The upcoming presidential elections will be the first to take place after the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023 entered in force. These amendments entail an extension of the president's term from 5 to 7 years.