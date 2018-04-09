EN
    10:43, 09 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Early voting results give Orban's party clear victory in Hungary election

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Initial official results in Hungary's general election on Sunday give the Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban a clear victory with about 50 percent of the votes, with 85 percent of the ballots counted, EFE cites the MTI news agency reported.

    The ultrarightist Jobbik party - which recently has tried to move more toward the middle of the political spectrum - has received 20 percent of the votes and the leftist coalition headed by the social democrats 12 percent, according to official figures.

    World News Elections
