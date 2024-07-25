Earth breaks record for hottest day twice in row

Monday, July 22, was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, exceeding a record set just one day earlier, according to preliminary data from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Anadolu reports.

The service announced Monday the Earth set a record with a global average temperature of approximately 17.15°C (62.87F), making it the hottest day since 1940 when records began.

This surpasses the previous records of 17.09°C (62.76F), set just one day earlier on July 21.