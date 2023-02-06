Earthquake death toll in northern Syria rises to 111, Health Ministry says

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM At least 111 people were killed in a powerful earthquake in northern Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday, citing the country’s Health Ministry, Kazinform learned from TASS.

An aide to the Syrian health minister noted that the number of victims could increase. He added that medical teams had been dispatched to Aleppo, Latakia and Hama from other regions of the country, and medicines had also been sent.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Transport Ministry announced that railway services had been suspended in the country’s north as a precautionary measure due to possible damage to railway tracks and bridges.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties and damage from areas not controlled by Damascus.