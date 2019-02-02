EN
    09:52, 02 February 2019

    Earthquake felt in E Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The network of seismic stations of the Kazakhstan Science Committee has recorded an earthquake on January at 3:54 a.m. Astana time. The epicenter was located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, 616 km northeast of Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the Emergency Management Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    The energy class of the earthquake: 12.9. MPV magnitude: 5.8. The coordinates of the epicenter: 46.70° N 82.96° E. Depth of focus: 5 km. Information on perceptibility (MSK 64 scale): Oskemen, Zaisan (East Kazakhstan region) - Intensity degrees II and III. No information about any victims or destructions has been reported.

