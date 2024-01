ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations have recorded an earthquake on July 29 at 11:33:10 Almaty time.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located 205 km south-west from Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class: 10.2. MPV Magnitude: 4.4. The epicenter coordinates: 42.08 ° N. 74.93 ° E. Depth:15 km.