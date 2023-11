ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.4 on MPV scale hit 272 kilometers south of Almaty on Monday, Kazinform learned from the LLP Seismic Trial Field Expedition.

The quake occurred at 06:54 pm Almaty time, in the territory of China. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its coordinates are 40.91° north latitude, 78.05° east longitude.