Earthquake hits 273km southeast of Almaty

The Seismological Stations Network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies recorded an earthquake in the territory of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The quake occurred on April 6, at 06:48 am, at a depth of 10 kilometers, some 273 kilometers southeast of Almaty.

Its energy class was 10.4 and MPV magnitude was 4.7.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.14° north latitude, 78.70° east longitude.

Earthquake perceptibility rate (on MSK-64 scale): no tremors were felt in the territory of Kazakhstan.