NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan recorded a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in the territory of China, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred on August 30 at 10:05:02 pm at a depth of 5 km.

The epicenter of the quake was 360 km south of Almaty, in the territory of China. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.01° north latitude,77.58° east longitude.