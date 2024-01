ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Network of Seismic Stations under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered an earthquake on September 21 at 09:28:20 Almaty time, Kazinform cites some.kz.

The quake epicenter was located in China, 450 km northeast of Almaty city.

"The energy class of earthquake was 10.1. Magnitude: 4.4", the agency says.