ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science recorded an earthquake October 21, 2018, at 11:21 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform reports.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located in China, 472 km southeast of Almaty. Earthquake energy class: 9.6. MPV magnitude: 3.9. The coordinates of the epicenter: 41.51°N 82.16°E. The depth of focus: 5 km," the statement said.