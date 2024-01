ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national seismic stations registered an earthquake in Almaty area on February 18 at 15:47, Kazinform refers to the message distributed by the State Administration of Earthquake Expedition under the Science Committee.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located within 587 km towards the north from Almaty on Kazakhstan's territory.

The energy class of the earthquake is 10.8. Magnitude MPV 4.7. Depth - 5 km.