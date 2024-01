ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake has occurred 632 km from Almaty city earlier this morning.

The Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations recorded the tremors on 11th November at 02:53:26 am Almaty time.

Earthquake class: 11.2. Magnitude: 5.1. The epicenter was located in Tajikistan, 632 km southwest of Almaty city.