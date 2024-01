ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakh Interior Ministry recorded an earthquake on March 25 at 4:17 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

"The earthquake epicentre was located in Afghanistan, 852 km southwest of Almaty city. Energy class of the earthquake: 13.4. MPV magnitude: 6.4. Coordinates of the epicentre: 36.99° N 71.04° E. Depth: 120 km," the report says.