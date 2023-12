ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred on the border of Kazakhstan and China, 356 km north-east of Almaty, Kazinform cites the Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

"The earthquake was recorded on May 10 at 01.15 a.m. Almaty time. Energy class of the earthquake: 11.0. Magnitude: 5.2," the duty operator informed.