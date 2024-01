ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake occurred on the border of Kazakhstan and China, 314 km north-east of Almaty city, on October 15 at 05:03:27 a.m. Almaty time.

"The energy class of the earthquake was 10.0, the magnitude was 4.8," the operator of the Almaty Central Seismic Observatory cited the National Network of Seismic Stations of the Science Committee under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.