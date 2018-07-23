Earthquake hits Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science has recorded an earthquake July 23, 2018, at 8:02 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located 97 km southeast of Almaty, on the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The energy class of the earthquake: 9.7. MPV magnitude: 4.6. The epicenter coordinates: 42.81° N 77.97° E. Depth of focus: 15 km," the authority says.