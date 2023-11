ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s seismological stations network registered an earthquake measuring 5.1 on MPV scale today at 08:08:25am Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, 279 kilometers northeast of Almaty, on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.04° north latitude and 78.62° east longitude.

