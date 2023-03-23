EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:17, 23 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan after series of quakes in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

    None
    Photo: aa.com.tr
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the MPV scale was registered southwest of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the earthquake was situated in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 209 km southwest of Almaty city in Kazakhstan.

    The quake hit at a depth of 5 km at 5:03 am Almaty time.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the Kazakh cities of Taraz and Shymkent as well as Turkistan region had felt tremors measuring 2-3 on the MPV scale of the quake centered in Tajikistan.

    A series of earthquakes hit not only Tajikistan, but also several cities in Uzbekistan.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Uzbekistan Earthquake Kazakhstan Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!