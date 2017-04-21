EN
    07:59, 21 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan for second time during day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Seismic Stations Network recorded earthquake on April 21, 2017 at 06:55:44 Almaty time.    

    "The epicenter of the earthquake is located 160 km southwest from Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class: 10.9. MPV magnitude: 4.7. Epicenter coordinates: 42.61° N 75.13° E. Depth: 10 km. МSK-64 data: not available", reported the network.

    As a reminder, earlier we informed on 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred 160 km from Almaty.

    Kyrgyzstan Almaty Incidents Natural disasters
