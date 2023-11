ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.5 on MPV scale was recorded in Kyrgyzstan at 07:32 am today, Kazinform learned from the LLP Seismic Trial Field Expedition of the Committee of Science.

The epicenter of the quake was 495 kilometers southwest of Almaty. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.53° north latitude, 73.56° east longitude.