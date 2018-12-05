EN
    13:44, 05 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Earthquake hits near Kazakhstan-China border

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Seismological Research Methodological Expedition of the Committee of Science of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Education has recorded an earthquake that occurred in China, 336 km south of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    "The earthquake was recorded on December 5 at 11:52 a.m. Almaty time. The earthquake energy class: 11.1. Magnitude: 5.1," said in a duty operator of the Almaty Seismological Station.

