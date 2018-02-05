EN
    21:56, 05 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Earthquake hits Russian-Kazakh border

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Network of Seismic Stations recorded an earthquake at 7.13 p.m. Almaty time on February 5, Kazinform cites the above agency.

    The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Russia, 1,131 km northeast of Almaty city.

    Energy class of the earthquake: 10.4. MPV magnitude: 4.2. Depth: 10 km.

    According to the map published on the website of the Network of Seismic Stations, the tremors occurred in Altai Krai of the Russian Federation.

     

