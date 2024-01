ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan, 152 km southeast of Almaty, Kazinform cites the Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakhstan Committee of Science.

"The earthquake was registered on January 16 at 6:50:34 a.m. Almaty time. The energy class of the earthquake: 9.0. Magnitude: 4.1," said a duty operator in Almaty.