ALMATY. KAZINFORM Earthquake measuring 4.3M on the Richter scale hit the territory of China today, Kazinform has learned from the Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan.

The quake occurred July 22 at 06:37:34 am at a depth of 30 km 428 km southeast of Almaty city.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.78° north latitude, and 81.74° east longitude.