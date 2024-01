ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Network of Seismic Stations of Kazakhstan recorded an earthquake at 8:07 p.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in China, 513 km southeast of Almaty.

The energy class of the earthquake was 11.0. MPV magnitude: 5.0. Coordinates of the epicenter: 41.58° N 82.73° E. Depth: 10 km.