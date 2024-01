UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations recorded an earthquake on October 13 at 03:55:32 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The quake was centered 602 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of East Kazakhstan region. Its energy class is 8.6, MPV magnitude is 3.8. It occurred at a depth of 5 km. Aftershocks were recorded 55 km away from Urdzhar village, East Kazakhstan.