09:37, 20 August 2020 | GMT +6
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan-China border
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A 3.9-magnitutude earthquake rattled 707 kilometers northeast of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.
The network of seismological stations recorded the earthquake at 6:32am local time on August 20, 2020.
The earthquake originated 707 kilometers northeast of Almaty city on the border between Kazakhstan and China.
Additional data include earthquake magnitude: 3.9, epicenter location: 47.00° N, 84.11° E, depth: 10 km.