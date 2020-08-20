EN
    09:37, 20 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan-China border

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A 3.9-magnitutude earthquake rattled 707 kilometers northeast of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    The network of seismological stations recorded the earthquake at 6:32am local time on August 20, 2020.

    The earthquake originated 707 kilometers northeast of Almaty city on the border between Kazakhstan and China.

    Additional data include earthquake magnitude: 3.9, epicenter location: 47.00° N, 84.11° E, depth: 10 km.


