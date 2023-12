ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in 298 km northeast from Almaty (territory of Kazakhstan) today at 10:38:52 a.m., the national seismological stations network informs.

"The earthquake's energy class made 9.0. The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.11° north latitude, 79.52° east longitude. The depth of epicenter is 5 km. No casualties or damages were reported," an official statement reads.