NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 3.8M earthquake was registered October 27 at 04:30:42am by the Seismological Stations Network, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of 5km, in 348km to the northeast from Almaty, in the territory of China.

Its energy class was 9.5 and MPV magnitude was 3.8.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.65 north latitude and 80.76° east longitude.