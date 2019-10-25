EN
    09:40, 25 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Earthquake occurred in Almaty region

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A 4.3 earthquake rocked in Almaty region on October 25, Kazinform reports citing the Seismological Stations Network.

    The quake was registered at 08:15:58 Almaty time. Its epicenter was in 280km northeastward from the city of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    The energy class of the earthquake was 9.1 and MPV magnitude was 4.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.48° north latitude and 79.92° east longitude.

