ASTANA. KAZINFORM - April 9 at 10:19 pm Kazakhstan's network of seismic recorded an earthquake.

The epicenter of the earthquake located in 507 km south-west from the city of Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Energy class was 11.2. Magnitude MPV - 5.1. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km. there is no information about the tangibility.