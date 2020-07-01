Earthquake rattles Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the MPV scale has been registered east of Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Kazakhstan, 110 km east of Almaty city.

The earthquake which originated at the depth of 15 km was recorded at 16:38 pm Almaty time.

No tremors were felt in Almaty city. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damages from the earthquake.