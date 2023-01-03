EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:13, 03 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Earthquake recorded 327 km away of Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake was recorded at 06:49 a.m., Kazinform reports.

    Tags:
    Earthquake Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!