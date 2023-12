ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.4 MPV earthquake hit 192 km south-west from Almaty city, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan October 30. The network of seismologic stations registered the quake at 11:43 p.m.

The earthquake's energy class is 9.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.69° north latitude, 75.79° east longitude. It had a depth of 15 km. No casualties or damages were reported