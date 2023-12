ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The earthquake was registered today 380 km of Shymkent.

"The earthquake was registered on June 23, 3:40 am, Almaty time," the statement reads.

The epicenter of the earthquake is at the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan - 623 km of Almaty and 380 km of Shymkent.

The energy class of the quake is 9.8, the magnitude is 4.3, the depth is 0 km.