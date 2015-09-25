EN
    01:14, 25 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Earthquake registered in 601 km from Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake hit in 601 km from Almaty, in the territory of China.

    As the Seismological Stations Network informs, the earthquake occurred September 24, 2015 at 22:50:19 Almaty time. Its epicenter was in 601 km from Almaty, in the territory of China. The earthquake energy class made 10.5. MPV magnitude is 4.7. The coordinates of the epicenter: 37.89° north latitude, 78.24° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. No reports of damages or injuries were received.

