    09:00, 01 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Earthquake rocked at Kazakh-Chinese border

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred today in 283 km from Almaty.

    According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake was registered March 1 at 00:37:11 Almaty time.

    The epicenter of the quake was in 289 km from Almaty, at the Kazakh-Chinese border, at a depth of 25 km. Its energy class made 11.4 and MPV magnitude was 5.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.05° north latitude, 80.45° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

