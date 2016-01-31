EN
    09:24, 31 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Earthquake rocked in 336 km from Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in 336 km to the south from Almaty, in the territory of China, Kazinform learnt from the National Seismological Stations Network.

    “The earthquake occurred January 31, 2016 at 00:27:28 Almaty time. Its epicenter was in 336 km to the south from Almaty, in the territory of China. The energy class of the quake made 9.7. MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.19° north latitude, 76.62° east longitude. The depth of epicenter was 5 km. No casualties or damages were reported,” a press release reads.

