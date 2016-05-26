EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:23, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Earthquake rocked in 432 km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.5-magnitude earthquake rocked in 432 km from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

    According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake occurred on 26 May 2016 at 06:30:11 a.m. Almaty time at a depth of 5 km in 432 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The energy class of the quake made 10.0 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are as following: 41.35° north latitude, 72.30° east longitude. No report on casualties or damages was received.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!