ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.5-magnitude earthquake rocked in 432 km from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake occurred on 26 May 2016 at 06:30:11 a.m. Almaty time at a depth of 5 km in 432 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The energy class of the quake made 10.0 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are as following: 41.35° north latitude, 72.30° east longitude. No report on casualties or damages was received.