Earthquake rocked in 487 km from Almaty

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake rocked in the territory of Uzbekistan.

According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake was recorded February 20, 2016 at 04:13:00 Almaty time in 487 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Uzbekistan, at a depth of 5 km. The energy class of the quake made 9.9 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.07° north latitude and 71.76° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported.