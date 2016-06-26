EN
    16:46, 26 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Earthquake rocked in Afghanistan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.7M earthquake was recorded on Sunday in 888 km from Almaty.

    According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake rocked at a depth of 200 km at 15:14:10 Almaty time. Its epicenter was in 888 southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Afghanistan. Its energy class made 11.2 and MPV magnitude was 4.7. The coordinates of the epicenter are 36.99° north latitude and 70.35° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

