ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani seismologists recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake in the East Kazakhstan region.

As per operational data of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake occurred on August 6, 2016 at 22:29 Astana time in 33 km to the west from Zaissan town, in 34 km southeast from Akzhar town.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 6 km.