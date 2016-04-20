EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:18, 20 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Earthquake rocked near Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4.4-magnitude earthquake was registered today at 04:52:36 p.m. by the National Seismological Stations Network, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the quake was in 100 km northeast from Almaty, at the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border at a depth of 15 km. The earthquake’s energy class made 9.9 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.83° north latitude and 78.01° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!