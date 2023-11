ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake rocked yesterday in the area of Tengiz oil field.

As per data of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the quake occurred May 8 at 01:27 a.m. Astana time.

The epicenter of the quake was in the area of Tengiz deposit in Atyrau region.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.99° north latitude, 53.97° east longitude. MB magnitude made 3.9 and energy class was 8.5.