The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on March 15 at 07:47 am., Kazinform News Agency reports.

The quake was centered 255 km southeast of Almaty in the territory of China.

The energy class is 10.7. The 4.7 MPV magnitude quake jolted at a depth of 5 km. It occurred at 41.17⁰ north latitude and 78.34⁰ east longitude.

No tremors were felt in the territory of Kazakhstan.