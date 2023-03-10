Earthquake rocks central Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - A big earthquake rocked central Italy on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said the quake, which struck in the province of Perugia at 16:05, had a magnitude of 4.4 and a depth of 10km.

The epicenter was in the town of Umbertide.

Umbertide Mayor Luca Carizia told ANSA that many people left their buildings and went outside out of fear.

The fire brigade said there were no initial reports of major damage.